"Withdraw FIR Against Shrinkhal Chaliha": ULFA-I Warns BJP Leader

Hours after Assam BJP leader Gaurav Somani filed an FIR against Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha, the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has demanded the complaint to be withdrawn.
In a press statement issued by the ULFA-I on Monday, the banned militant outfit demanded the immediate withdrawal of the complaint which has been lodged at the Dispur Police Station, failing which could lead to a grave situation in Assam.
The ULFA-I also highlighted the assault on Jimmy Das, a national-level gold medalist in Sivasagar last week and said, “In the historic city of Sivasagar, an incident occurred on August 13, 2024, where a local young woman was subjected to severe physical assault by a group of non-Assamese businessman. The democratic protests led by various local organizations as well as indigenous people following the incident are the moral rights of each citizen.”
“Against this backdrop, Gaurav Somani, a non-Assamese, has filed a complaint at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati against protesting leader Shrinkhal Chaliha. We demand Gaurav Somani to withdraw the complaint immediately. If the complaint is not withdrawn and the Assam Police arrest Chaliha regarding the complaint filed, it could lead to a grave situation in Assam,” the ULFA-I statement added.
The banned outfit also warned that the entire non-Assamese community would face repercussions due to the actions of Gaurav Somani, and the Assam Police would be responsible for this.
It may be mentioned that, earlier today, Gaurav Somani filed an FIR against Shrinkhal Chaliha over allegations of promoting enmity on grounds of language and race, further trying to destroy the peace and harmony of the state.
In the FIR lodged at the Dispur Police Station, Gaurav Somani, in the FIR narrated the incident and said, “I would like to bring it to your notice that on 17/08/24 while I was browsing the social media, i.e. facebook, I came across a news channel called "Ajir Sangbad 24x7, which had telecasted a statement/Speech given by one Sri Srinkhal Chaliha of Sivasagar and It was apparently clear from the video that Sri Chaliha was spewing venom against the Marwari, Bhojpuri, Bengali and other community residing in Assam. It could be seen that he was openly threatening the said communities.”