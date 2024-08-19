"Withdraw FIR Against Shrinkhal Chaliha": ULFA-I Warns BJP Leader

It may be mentioned that, earlier today, Gaurav Somani filed an FIR against Shrinkhal Chaliha over allegations of promoting enmity on grounds of language and race, further trying to destroy the peace and harmony of the state.

In the FIR lodged at the Dispur Police Station, Gaurav Somani, in the FIR narrated the incident and said, “I would like to bring it to your notice that on 17/08/24 while I was browsing the social media, i.e. facebook, I came across a news channel called "Ajir Sangbad 24x7, which had telecasted a statement/Speech given by one Sri Srinkhal Chaliha of Sivasagar and It was apparently clear from the video that Sri Chaliha was spewing venom against the Marwari, Bhojpuri, Bengali and other community residing in Assam. It could be seen that he was openly threatening the said communities.”