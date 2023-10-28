Woman Among 5 Held With Rs 70 Lakh Worth Heroin In Assam's Badarpur

Search operations based on specific intelligence inputs resulted in the seizure of over Rs 70 lakhs worth narcotics in Assam's Badarpur, officials said.
The police also detained five smugglers in connection with the matter during the raids at Badarpur in the Karimganj district of Assam.
The operation was carried out by Badarpur Police who received the inputs from informants about a woman being among five others involved in smuggling the narcotics.
Police said that around 277.22 grams of heroin was seized from the group of smugglers.
Meanwhile, Hassan Ali, Najir Uddin, Babul Hussain Laskar, Lalsanjo and Tunhaulian Langel were detained, said officials. Of them, the first three are residents of Badarpur, while the other two are residents of Churachandpur in Manipur.
Officials further informed that they managed to nab the accused red-handed while they were in the midst of a drug deal behind a pan shop near a mosque in Badarpur's West Deorail region.
They also said that the narcotics were brought in from Mizoram to Badarpur and were peddled there.