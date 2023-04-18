Woman Bank Employee Killed For Rejecting Love Proposal, Accused Arrested From WB

In a major breakthrough, one Debashish Kar, the main accused in Tezpur murder case of bank employee Manisha Boro, was arrested by Assam police while hiding in West Bengal.

As per reports, Debashish Kar was hiding at Alipurduar in neighbouring state of West Bengal.

Devashish was absconding after committing the murder at her rented house at Thelamara Boragaon locality in Tezpur on April 13.

Earlier, Manisha had refused to accept his love proposal, following which disturbed Debashish had allegedly murdered her 'out of frustration'.

It is also learnt that Manisha was an employee at Punjab National Bank.