Assam

Woman, Class 6 Student Shot By Forest Guards In Assam

The first incident occurred at Balitara in Nalbari district, where a Class 6 boy suffered a bullet injury during an operation aimed at controlling a herd of wild elephants that were damaging paddy crops.
Woman, Class 6 Student Shot By Forest Guards In Assam
Woman, Class 6 Student Shot By Forest Guards In AssamREPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time
Updated on

At least two individuals, including a Class 6 student, were injured in separate shooting incidents involving forest guards in Assam on Tuesday.

The first incident occurred at Balitara in Nalbari district, where a Class 6 boy suffered a bullet injury during an operation aimed at controlling a herd of wild elephants that were damaging paddy crops.

Forest guards from the Barpeta Forest Office fired at the elephants but accidentally hit the boy instead. Following the incident, locals reportedly blocked the forest personnel from leaving the area until police intervened.

The injured student has been admitted to Nalbari Medical College and Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

In a separate incident in the Lumding Reserve Forest, Hojai district, a woman was injured after four patrolling forest guards opened fire on a group of women gathering firewood.

The woman sustained three bullet wounds to her head and back and is receiving treatment at Hojai Civil Hospital.

Woman, Class 6 Student Shot By Forest Guards In Assam
Assam: Minor Killed By Wild Elephant In Kampur
Assam Forest Department

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/woman-class-6-student-shot-by-forest-guards-in-assam
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com