Assam: Woman Dies On-Spot After Being Hit by Truck in Gossaigaon

The identity of the lady is yet to be ascertained.
A terrible road mishap killed a woman on spot in Assam’s Gossaigaon on Sunday.

According to sources, the incident occurred near Anthony English School where the woman was hit by a truck and died on spot.

Meanwhile, Gossaigaon Police have reached the spot and recovered body of the deceased.

Last night, a student was killed on the spot in a major road accident n Guwahati.

A scooty rider was hit from behind by a water tanker killing him on the spot. Local police arrived at the scene soon after the incident took place.

