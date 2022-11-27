Implementing Population Control Bill Crucial for India: Minister Giriraj Singh

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh on Sunday said that implementation of Population Control Bill is important and crucial for India as the country have limited resources.

He stressed on the need to implement the bill irrespective of their religion or the section of society they belong to.

Singh said, “The Population Control Bill is crucial as we have limited resources. China implemented ‘one child policy’ to control the population and thus achieved development.”

He further said, “China has 10 children born per minute while India has 30 children, how will we compete with China?”

He added, "Population Control Bill is necessary. Reports say that the country- China- whose GDP was lesser than India in 1978, adopted the 'one child policy' and attained development by controlling almost 60 crore population."

He further added that the bill should be implemented for everyone regardless of their belief and religion.

"Those who do not follow this law should not be given any government benefits. Their voting rights should also be taken back," he added.

A report from the United Nations (UN) said that India is projected to surpass China as the world's most populous country next year. But the World Population Prospects 2022 also highlighted that India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) had come down from 5.9 children per woman in 1950 to 2.2 children per woman in 2020, just shy of 2.1 replacement level fertility.