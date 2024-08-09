Woman Held for Cattle Smuggling in Assam's Dergaon

A tense situation unfolded late August 8 night in Assam’s Dergaon, when a woman was apprehended for cattle smuggling. The locals also seized an Indigo vehicle, which was being used to transport stolen cows.
Local residents intercepted the suspect identified as Janmoni Hazarika in Dergaon’s Rangamati and discovered several other stolen items inside the vehicle. Upon realizing the illegal activities, they detained her and alerted the local police.
The police later arrived at the scene and took the accused into custody. However, several other individuals involved in the smuggling operation managed to flee before the police arrived.
The incident highlights ongoing concerns about cattle smuggling in the region, with local communities increasingly taking matters into their own hands to combat such activities. Police are continuing their investigation to apprehend the remaining suspects.