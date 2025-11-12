Woman Killed, Another Injured in Tea Estate Attack; Mob Torches Houses in Protest

Tension flared in Assam’s Doomdooma on Tuesday night after a shocking attack at the Rupai Tea Estate left one woman dead and another seriously injured.

According to reports, man identified as Narottam Bhoomij attacked 55-year-old Sheela Nanda and her daughter-in-law, Rashmi Karmakar, with a sharp weapon.

Both were rushed to the hospital, but Sheela could not survive. Rashmi is now in critical condition and receiving treatment in Dibrugarh.

As the news spread, angry locals set a few houses and shops on fire and damaged an e-rickshaw, demanding that the accused be handed over to them.

Police later arrested Bhoomij from the Baghjan area. The situation in the tea estate area remains tense, and security has been tightened to prevent any further violence.

Also Read: Bus Catches Fire After Hitting Bike in Andhra; 20 Feared Dead