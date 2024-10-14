Woman Kills Husband in Kerala, Captured in Assam's Cachar

In a significant breakthrough, Kerala Police have apprehended Zahida Khatun from Assam’s Cachar, a woman accused of committing a horrific murder in Kerala.
Khatun allegedly killed her husband, Babul Hussain, in a brutal act of violence that involved cutting his throat and pouring acid over his body.
The chilling crime came to light on October 10, when reports surfaced about the gruesome circumstances surrounding Babul's death.
Originally from Moirabari in Assam's Morigaon district, Babul had moved to Kerala two months ago for work, accompanied by Zahida, his second wife.
For nine days, Babul's first wife, who remained in Moirabari, grew increasingly anxious after being unable to contact him. Concerned for his well-being, she began reaching out to acquaintances in a desperate attempt to trace his whereabouts.
Her efforts eventually led her to Babul’s landlord in Kerala, who, to her shock, inquired if Babul had returned home, as he had not been seen for several days.
Sensing that something was terribly wrong, the landlord decided to force open the door to Babul's room. What he discovered was horrifying—a strong, foul odor filled the air, and inside, Babul's decomposing body lay hidden beneath a bedsheet.
The police launched an investigation and soon traced Khatun, who had fled to Cachar after committing the heinous act.