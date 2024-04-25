Woman Run Over By Speeding Car In Assam's Charaideo Dies

The life of a woman was ended tragically after she was hit by a speeding vehicle killing her on the spot in Assam's Charaideo, reports on Thursday claimed.
Initial reports suggested that the driver of the car fled from the scene after hitting the woman leaving her to die in a clear case of hit-and-run.
Onlookers identified the vehicle that caused the accident as a Mahindra Bolero. However, they could not capture the number plates of the vehicle.
Meanwhile, the deceased woman was identified as Sushila Muda. Even after attempts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries.
Earlier on Tuesday, a devastating incident claimed the life of a woman and her 3-year-old daughte in Moran within Assam's Dibrugarh district.
The duo was traveling in a rented four-wheeler when it collided with a parked stationary truck alongside the highway. Despite rescue efforts by passersby and locals, the woman succumbed to her injuries on the spot, while her toddler daughter tragically passed away en route to the hospital.
The deceased woman was identified as Bibi Akhtar (38), hailing from Khumtai in Moran.
The vehicle involved, bearing registration number AS 01 QC 3813, was reportedly traveling from Guwahati city to Moran when the tragic accident occurred.