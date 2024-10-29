Woman Severely Injured in Firing by Forest Officials in Assam's Lanka

In a shocking incident in Assam’s Lanka, a woman sustained severe injuries after being struck by gunfire from a forest department patrol on Tuesday.
The incident unfolded around noon when the victim identified as Khudeja Khatun, along with seven other women, ventured into the Lumding forest area near Deben Gaon to collect firewood.
While gathering firewood, the group was allegedly targeted by four patrolling forest officers from the Nakhuti Forest Office, who opened fire on the women without warning. Khudeja Khatun was hit three times – with bullets impacting her head and back.
Following the incident, the victim’s family rushed her to Lanka Primary Health Center. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was later transferred to Hojai Civil Hospital for advanced treatment.