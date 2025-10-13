Assam Mahila Congress Holds State Executive Meeting Under Mira Borthakur

The Women’s Congress today held its first state executive meeting of the Assam Mahila Congress Committee.

It was the first meeting of Mahila Congress of Mira Borthakur’s two-year tenure at Rajiv Bhawan.

Borthakur convened the meeting with women presidents from each district, focusing on strategies to empower women within the Congress party.

During the session, she highlighted that 98% of Congresswomen's booths are now ready.

Borthakur also clarified her position regarding the new committee, stating that she has no objections. “Those who claim I am unhappy with the committee may not have understood English, which is why they could not read the letter,” she said.

Assam Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi has supported Mira Borthakur and given her assurance

The Congress leader also addressed the ongoing Zubeen death case, criticising the investigation in Assam.

She remarked that Rosie Kalita would not get any investigation done here in Assam unless the investigation were conducted in Singapore.

Borthakur questioned why fast-track investigation demands were not heard when Congress demanded in court.

She further compared investigative standards, saying, "Today, Garima Garg had to demand a 10-day timeframe.“If a celebrity died in Assam’s Brahmaputra River, the Singapore authorities would have seized phones and passports immediately. Here, the accused are free to post on social media while justice for Zubeen remains pending, but only those who are in jail were demanding justice for Zubeen".

