Women Journalists in Assam Form New Forum for Professional Growth

On Saturday, women journalists in Assam gathered at the Gauhati Press Club to establish a new network aimed at enhancing their professional development. The newly formed organization, named the Assam Women Journalists’ Forum (AWJF), seeks to support women in the media industry and address various issues facing them.
The meeting commenced with a moment of silence in honour of a doctor who was recently raped and murdered in Kolkata. The forum was established to provide a platform for women media professionals to connect, share experiences, and discuss matters related to their profession and societal issues.
The AWJF will organize workshops, seminars, and tours to improve the skills of women journalists. Senior members will mentor newcomers to the field, and the forum will focus on ensuring workplace safety, security during fieldwork and commutes, particularly during night shifts. Additionally, the organization aims to address newsroom disparities and promote equality in the workplace.
The forum will be officially registered as a society. The committee members have been appointed as follows:
President: Durba Ghosh (PTI)
Vice Presidents: Semim Sultana (Dainik Agradoot), Afrida Hussain (Prag News)
General Secretary: Nasreen Habib (The Assam Tribune)
Joint Secretaries: Mridusmita Bhuyan (DY365), Arunima Kalita Medhi (Asomiya Khabar)
Treasurer: Bidisha Singha (The Assam Tribune)
Organizing Secretaries: Tora Agarwala (Independent Journalist), Anjumoni Bordoloi (Pratidin Time)
Publicity Secretaries: Manisha Kalita (Desh Today), Chandrani Sinha (Independent Journalist)
Executive Members: Karisma Hasnat (The Print), Barasha Das (Independent Journalist), Mitali Konwar (Pratidin Time), Pallavi Saikia (The Sentinel), Garima Sarma (Time8), Nibha Rani Roy (Independent Journalist), Geetasri Talukdar (News18)
An advisory council will be formed with senior journalists, including Maini Mahanta, Anuradha Sarma Pujari, Enaxi Saikia Barua, Sabita Lahkar, Indrani Raimedhi, Ratna Bharali Talukdar, Mubina Akhtar, Monalisa Sarma, Jahnabi Khound, Aloka Baruah, and Swapna Bezbaruah.
The AWJF is calling on all women journalists in Assam who are not yet part of the forum to join and contribute to its mission of promoting equality and justice. The meeting saw participation from both seasoned and emerging journalists across various media platforms, including print, electronic, digital, and independent media.