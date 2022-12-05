National

Assam Rifles Foil Drug Smuggling Attempt in Manipur

The Assam Rifles had launched a special operation based on a specific input regarding the move of contraband items at Libung in Chandel district.
A drug smuggling attempt was foiled by the Modi battalion of Assam Rifles, under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) in the Chandel district of Manipur, informed the Assam Rifles on Monday.

While carrying out a specific search of the area and roadside, the team discovered a bag concealed under thick foliage containing 15 soap cases of brown sugar.

The seized soap cases contained approximately 600 grams of brown sugar, which was worth Rs 42 lakhs.

The seized contraband was handed over to Tengnoupal Police Station for further investigation.

