"Won't Join BJP": Angkita Dutta After Expulsion From Congress

Laying to rest all the rumours of quitting Congress, expelled leader Angkita Dutta on Monday claimed that she would never join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as she believes she is still a part of the party.

Addressing a press conference here in Guwahati, Dutta said, “'Congress party's decision to oust me has hurt me a lot. At some point, the party will realize that the allegations I made are true and not baseless. I made allegations against one person and it was not against the party. Congress has misunderstood me; some leaders of the party had misunderstood me. Nevertheless, time will say who is right and who is wrong. I had an issue with Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata who doesn’t know how to respect a woman.”

Dutta also alleged that the troll army or paid social media workers of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata has maligned her image on social media.

Angkita continued stating that the troll army of Srinivas has been trying to malign her image by pointing her out in the Sharda Chit Fund Scam and ED/PMLA cases, which she claimed that she is not part of any scam.

She alleged that Srinivas has tried to portray himself as a ‘Masiha’ (messenger of god) during the COVID-19 outbreak in the nation.

“Though his troll army or paid social media workers may claim that he is an oxygen man of India, but I was in the system as well, he had created this image of ‘Masiha’. This was purely a PR Stunt or you can say an Exercise. Until someone asks for any help on Twitter, he didn’t help. This is known to all, even the senior leaders of Congress know it. An oxygen man cannot harass a woman or what? Is he a god?” questioned Dutta.

Dutta informed that on Monday, Srinivas was asked to appear before the CID for an interrogation in my case; however, citing his health issues, the IYC leader had not cooperated the central agency and is hiding somewhere.

Angkita further expressed her faith in Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora and said that serving the Congress party is her responsibility.

“Though I have been expelled from the party, but, I believe the truth will come to light very soon,” Dutta said.

She concluded her press conference with a Hindi quote, “Satya Ko Pareshan Kia Ja Saktah Hai, Lekin Satya Ko Parajit Nahi Kia Ja Saktah (Truth can be broken up, but truth cannot be defeated).”