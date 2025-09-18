Wooden Bridge Collapse In Biswanath Flood, Students To Ride On Banana Rafts

The Transportation crisis has turned dire for students of Sootea in Biswanath constituency after the collapse of the connecting wooden bridge between Bokorapotta and Kuruwaati.

The wooden bridge, already in a dilapidated condition, was completely washed away by floodwaters of the Ghiladhari river on Tuesday, snapping communication in the entire area.

Despite repeated appeals to local MLA Pramod Borthakur, residents allege that no steps have been taken to address the problem. As a result, hundreds of villagers remain stranded, struggling without proper communication facilities.

The resident stated their problem: “After the bridge collapsed, we are facing a lot of problems. I am a teacher, and every day I have to stand by the riverbank to gather the students and bring them together. Daily commuters are also suffering greatly. I request our MLA to visit the site once and take immediate steps for a permanent solution.”

Another resident added, “This bridge was earlier built by the local people with contributions; neither the MLA nor the government has provided even a single rupee. We request our Chief Minister to come and see the condition in which we are living.”

More than a hundred students from the region, who study at Sootea College, Sootea Higher Secondary School, Pub Sootea High School, and Bokorapotta ME School, are now forced to risk their lives by crossing the swollen river on banana rafts to attend classes.

