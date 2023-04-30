Assam: Workers Digging Well Die Following Asphyxiation in Baksa

Two workers engaged in digging a well in Assam’s Baksa died following asphyxiation on Sunday morning.
The tragic incident took place at Bangalipara area in Baksa where the workers involved in digging a well on the premises of a residence belonging to Govinda Sitola, sources informed.
The deceased have been identified as Ramjan Ali (25) and Siraj Ali (43) and the duo was by relation son-in-law and father-in-law.
As per initial reports, the duo entered the well which was about 20 feet deep and suffered uneasiness. Lack of oxygen in the well is said to be the prima facie cause of their death.
On April 10, a labour (well-digger) allegedly got trapped after a portion of soil collapsed while digging a well. The incident was reported at the Dakhilipara locality in Bijni under Assam’s Chirang district.
According to sources, the worker, identified as Sanmiyya Ali, was working alongside four other labourers at the residence of Dilip Champhari, new land no. 11, when suddenly heaps of soil fell on him and he got trapped.
Meanwhile, four other workers, who were working alongside, were safe and sound, sources informed.
Following the incident, locals immediately informed about the incident to the police.
Accordingly, the police had arrived at the spot and began a search operation with the help of two excavators to rescue the labour.