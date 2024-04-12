Workers Fury Boils Over as Tea Estate Gripped by Protests in Duliajan

The Assam Tea Tribes Students' Union, Adivasi Students' Union, Tea Mazdoor Sangh, and tea garden workers rallied together at the Jutulibari Tea Estate in Duliajan on Friday. Their grievances stem from longstanding allegations against Jutulibari garden's deputy director, Diwakar Rai, who stands accused of threatening laborers.
Despite repeated appeals to the estate's authorities, no concrete action has been taken, prompting workers to announce a break on Saturday. Party organizations joined the protest, staging a demonstration in front of the garden manager's office, leading to a heightened atmosphere.
The situation required a significant police presence to maintain order. The workers have vowed to continue their protest until Deputy Director Diwakar Roy is transferred from the garden.
Notably, local MLA and MP have yet to address the issue, adding to the discontent among the workers.