Workshop on Improvement of Criminal Justice System Organized in Guwahati

Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Sandeep Mehta inaugurated the workshop on the improvement of criminal justice system at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati’s Khanapara in the presence of Assam DGP, Special DGP (HQ), Advocate General of Assam, IGP (CID) and other dignitaries on Tuesday.
The workshop is organized for the improvement of the criminal justice system and to establish synergy amongst the pillars of the justice delivery system in the state of Assam. Three more workshops of a similar nature are scheduled at Dergaon, Bongaigaon and Silchar to be attended by the investigators, the public prosecutors and the judiciary.
The Chief Justice in his deliberation Spoke about coining a plan to train the stakeholders of the Criminal Justice Delivery System by the domain experts to bring about the improvements and the domain experts Shri Sawal Singh Godara, IPS (Retd.). Shri P.V Verma, Retd. Dy. Director Prosecution and shri V.N Mathur, Retd. Director FSL from Rajasthan who are imparting trainings in these workshops whose vast knowledge and experience will benefit the participants. The Chief Justice in his deliberations expressed that it is essential that logical conclusion must be reached while investigating cases and stressed the need to follow the correct procedure of search and seizure.
The Assam DGP in his welcome address expressed his gratitude to the Chief Justice in paving the way for the improvement of Criminal Justice System. He further commented in his address that the Assam Police will take all the means to achieve conviction rates at par with national arrange.
The Advocate General, Assam Sri Devojit Saikia stressed the need that the loopholes in investigations and prosecutions to be plugged so that higher conviction rate can be achieved.
The Special D.G.P, Assam Police, Harmeet Singh, IPS offered the vote of thanks in the inaugural session. He offered the gratitude of Assam Police to the Chief Justice for showing the path of improvement in the investigation and for showing empathy to the police.