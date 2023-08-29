Workshop on Improvement of Criminal Justice System Organized in Guwahati

The Chief Justice in his deliberation Spoke about coining a plan to train the stakeholders of the Criminal Justice Delivery System by the domain experts to bring about the improvements and the domain experts Shri Sawal Singh Godara, IPS (Retd.). Shri P.V Verma, Retd. Dy. Director Prosecution and shri V.N Mathur, Retd. Director FSL from Rajasthan who are imparting trainings in these workshops whose vast knowledge and experience will benefit the participants. The Chief Justice in his deliberations expressed that it is essential that logical conclusion must be reached while investigating cases and stressed the need to follow the correct procedure of search and seizure.