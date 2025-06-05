World Environment Day: Silent Works On Ground For the Future

Jessica Talukdar

Assam marked World Environment Day with action — not just awareness. From silent forest builders to student-led plantation drives, the day saw real, on-the-ground impact. While some events aligned with global climate goals, others revealed an ongoing tug-of-war between ecological needs and political priorities.

Hajo–Sualkuchi: Mission Green Launches a Massive Sapling Drive:

Mission Green — a collaboration involving over 1,000 NGOs — kicked off its two-day campaign on June 4, aiming to plant 1,000 saplings across Hajo and Sualkuchi. The drive began at the iconic Kamakhya Temple in Hajo and extended into nearby areas.

But the campaign went beyond planting trees. Mission Green also committed to supporting underprivileged students and individuals with disabilities, receiving strong support from the local community. Residents praised the initiative for blending environmental and social responsibility in a meaningful way.

Silchar: Congress Plants Trees and Raises a Voice for Barak Valley

In Silchar, a plantation drive was led by Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, joined by AICC General Secretary Dipok Bhattacharjee and Joint Secretary Hussain Sikdar.

While the event supported the green mission, it also turned political. Gogoi took the opportunity to criticise the BJP-led state government, accusing it of neglecting the Barak Valley and allowing development projects to stall. He pointed out that initiatives launched under Sarbananda Sonowal have remained unfinished under Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership — a result, he said, of internal party friction.

Sarupathar: Forest Man Jadab Payeng Reminds Youth That Change Starts with Them

World-renowned environmentalist Jadab Payeng, known as the “Forest Man of India,” marked the day at Sarupathar College. Addressing students, he delivered a simple but urgent message: climate change won’t wait for government action.

He described nature as “the greatest teacher” and urged young people to step up individually. The college principal, faculty, and students joined in planting saplings — small steps that echoed Payeng’s larger message of personal responsibility.

Mariani: One Man’s Forest Sends a Clearer Message Than Words

In Meleng Lakhipur Mariani, a local resident named Pinakpani Borthakur growing a forest — one tree at a time. Without funding or fanfare, on his own personal land, he has already planted over 10m trees.

His mission is to build a dense forest ecosystem within the next decade. While global leaders debate climate solutions, Barbaruah is quietly showing what individual effort can look like — no headlines needed.

Duliajan: Oil India Employee Honored for Planting Over 6 Lakh Saplings

At a plantation event held at Purvanchal Technical Higher Secondary School in Duliajan, Oil India Limited employee Nabin Baruah was honored for his long-term commitment to environmental work.

Baruah has planted over 6 lakh saplings across Upper Assam, often spending ₹15,000–₹20,000 out of his own monthly salary on his green efforts. He was recently awarded an honorary doctorate from California Public University, though he says the trees matter more than any title.

Kaziranga: Manoj Gogoi’s ‘Rescue Forest’ Becomes a Lifeline for Wildlife

Wildlife activist Manoj Gogoi observed World Environment Day not with speeches but through his ongoing work. On five bighas of land in Kaziranga, he runs a rescue sanctuary for injured and orphaned animals.

Over the years, he has cared for more than 5,000 animals, providing treatment, food, and rehabilitation until they are ready to return to the wild. His dedication has made him a trusted name in wildlife rescue — not just in Kaziranga but across Assam.

Kaziranga Tourism: Eco-Travel Sees Real Results

World Environment Day also highlighted the growing success of eco-tourism in Kaziranga. Villages like Jileng Mikir Gaon drew attention for their commitment to sustainable travel, with activities like off-road trails, boat rides, and stargazing drawing in a large number of visitors.

This year alone, the region welcomed over one lakh tourists, making it clear that eco-tourism is not just a trend but a powerful model for both conservation and local economic growth. The Assam Tourism Department now plans to expand this model.

Assam’s observance of World Environment Day wasn’t driven by tokenism. It was defined by real efforts — some large, some small — but all rooted in a deep sense of urgency. From community-led campaigns to lone warriors planting forests, this year’s events proved one thing clearly: real change often starts far from the spotlight — with a seed in the soil and a vision for something better.

