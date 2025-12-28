“World Looks at India With Hope,” PM Modi Says in 129th Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi Highlights India’s Proud Moments in 129th Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 129th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, reflecting on 2025 as a year filled with pride, confidence, and national achievement.

He said the year witnessed several moments that made every Indian proud, from defence and science to sports, culture, and youth participation.

The Prime Minister spoke about the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, calling it a moment of pride for the entire nation. He also mentioned the completion of 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, describing it as a historic milestone for the country.

Highlighting achievements in sports, PM Modi praised the Indian women’s cricket team for their remarkable performance. He also noted India’s growing role in science and technology, as well as the country’s progress in tourism and environmental conservation.

From the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj to the flag hoisting at the Ram Mandir, the Prime Minister said every major event in 2025 strengthened India’s confidence. “Today, the world looks at India with hope,” he said, adding that the country’s youth power has played a crucial role in this transformation.

PM Modi reminded listeners that January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, will be observed as National Youth Day.

He said India’s youth today have many opportunities to showcase their talent. He highlighted the Smart India Hackathon as a major platform for innovation, noting that over 13 lakh students participated, demonstrating skills in digital security, digital banking, cyber safety, and more.

The Prime Minister also shared concerns highlighted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), warning against the careless use of antibiotics. He said misuse has reduced the effectiveness of antibiotics in treating several diseases and urged people to use them responsibly.

In Guwahati, the Mann Ki Baat programme was collectively heard at the Kahilipara Powerhouse Bishnu Mandir premises.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma participates in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at Booth No. 124 of Jalukbari Mandal, Boripara, Maligaon

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attended the programme along with local residents. Former Guwahati MP Queen Oja was also present. The programme began at 11 am, with a large participation from people in the area.

