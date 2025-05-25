PM Modi Urges ‘Vocal for Local’ After Operation Sindoor Victory in Mann Ki Baat

In the 122nd episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ aired today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation with a strong message of unity against terrorism, celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor and highlighting India’s progress in various socio-economic and environmental sectors.

Operation Sindoor: A Symbol of India’s Resolve and Patriotism

PM Modi praised the Indian armed forces for their bravery and precision in Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist hideouts across the border. He said the operation has instilled new confidence and enthusiasm nationwide, inspiring widespread patriotism. Cities, villages, and towns saw massive participation in Tiranga Yatras, Civil Defence volunteering, and cultural expressions like poems, songs, and paintings dedicated to the mission. Notably, many families have named children born during this period ‘Sindoor’ in honor of the operation.

‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ Drive Post Operation Sindoor

The PM highlighted how the victory is a result of India’s self-reliance, technological strength, and local manufacturing efforts. He encouraged citizens to prioritize buying Indian-made products, from toys to wedding ceremonies, as a patriotic duty and a vital step toward nation-building.

Development in Maoist-Affected Areas: Gadchiroli’s Katejhari Village Celebrates New Connectivity

Modi shared the inspiring story of Katejhari village in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, where buses have started running for the first time after years of Maoist violence. The arrival of buses and basic infrastructure marks a positive transformation in the region, boosting education and sports, with Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh recording excellent school exam results.

Gir Lion Census Shows Remarkable Growth in Asiatic Lion Population

The Prime Minister revealed that the Asiatic lion population in Gir, Gujarat, has increased from 674 to 891 in five years, thanks to community involvement, advanced technology, and gender-inclusive forest management.

Empowering North East India through Culture and Craftsmanship

PM Modi applauded initiatives like Sikkim’s Crafted Fibers, a unique blend of traditional weaving and modern fashion led by Dr. Chewang Norbu Bhutia, creating sustainable livelihoods for local artisans.

Inspiring Stories: Uttarakhand Artist Jeevan Joshi and Telangana’s ‘Drone Didi’ Women Farmers

The PM highlighted Jeevan Joshi from Uttarakhand, who creates art from pine bark despite polio-related challenges, and women in Telangana’s Sangareddy district who operate drones for pesticide spraying, revolutionizing agriculture.

International Yoga Day and AYUSH Initiatives Gain Momentum

With less than a month left for International Yoga Day 2025, the PM urged citizens to participate actively. Andhra Pradesh’s YogAndhra Abhiyan aims to foster yoga culture with 10 lakh practitioners. He also announced a WHO-supported MoU to advance traditional medicine globally under AYUSH.

Innovative Health Awareness: CBSE’s ‘Sugar Boards’ in Schools

The PM appreciated CBSE’s introduction of ‘sugar boards’ to educate children on sugar intake and promote healthy lifestyle choices from a young age.

ITBP’s Mount Makalu Cleanup Demonstrates Commitment to Cleanliness

Modi praised the Indo-Tibetan Border Police team for cleaning over 150 kg of non-biodegradable waste from Mount Makalu, demonstrating determination and leadership in environmental conservation.

