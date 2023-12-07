Assam Rifles Seize 20,000 Yaba Tablets Near Bangladesh Border

Assam Rifles have conducted a major crackdown on cross-border drug trafficking, seizing 20,000 yaba tablets near the Bangladesh border in Tripura, according to an official statement.
Acting on specific information about drug smuggling near the Bangladesh border in the Sonamura area of Sepahijala district, Assam Rifles swiftly launched an operation on Tuesday.
Upon reaching the location, security forces noticed two suspicious individuals on motorcycles near the Bangladesh border.
When challenged, the individuals attempted to evade capture and fled the scene. During the pursuit, the motorcyclists discarded two sealed packets into the bushes along the forest road and escaped by exploiting the dense foliage
After an extensive search of the area, the Assam Rifles team recovered the two sealed packets, containing a total of 20,000 yaba tablets, the official disclosed.