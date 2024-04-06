Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 10 Cr Seized In Assam's Cachar, 3 Held

Narcotics worth approximately Rs 10 crores was seized in a collaborative effort between the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday launched to combat drug trafficking in Assam's Cachar.
The operation was conducted in the Digarkhal area in the Cachar district near the Meghalaya border which resulted in the interception of a truck carrying a staggering one lakh tablets of Yaba.
The tablets, suspected to be smuggled from Imphal, were seized during the timely interception by authorities. The estimated value of the seized tablets is approximately Rs 10 crore.
Three individuals involved in the trafficking operation were apprehended by the officials. They were identified as Naorem Arun Singh, Bahar Miya, and Uttam Sarkar.
Further investigation revealed that the suspects used an Alto vehicle in the transportation of the contraband, which has also been seized by authorities. The trio was processed for further legal action.