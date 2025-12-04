Years Of Neglect Leaves Key Barpeta–Guwahati Link Road in Ruins

Mukalmua’s Barliapar area has turned into a danger zone for commuters as a crucial stretch of road connecting Guwahati to Barpeta via Hajo–Daulashal continues to remain in a severely dilapidated condition for the past three years.

The road, regarded as one of the main arterial routes in the region, witnesses the daily movement of thousands of vehicles, including buses, heavy trucks and private cars. However, a portion near Barliapar has completely deteriorated, developing massive potholes that now dominate the middle of the roadway.

According to local residents, the damaged stretch frequently causes traffic congestion and has become a hotspot for road accidents. The situation worsens during the rainy season when even a single spell of rainfall submerges the road under water, making it nearly impossible for vehicles to pass safely.

“Vehicles are forced to swerve dangerously to avoid the deep craters, and during rains, the road simply vanishes under water,” lamented a resident. “We risk our lives every day just to travel a few kilometres.”

Despite the road remaining in a critical condition for three long years, the Public Works Department (PWD) is yet to take any visible action. The prolonged neglect by the authorities has fueled frustration among locals, who allege that repeated complaints and appeals have gone unanswered.

Angered by the indifference, residents of the area have now raised a strong demand for the immediate repair and reconstruction of the damaged stretch before more accidents occur.

“This is not a village path. This is a main road used by thousands daily. If the government does not act soon, it could lead to a major tragedy,” warned another local.

The people of Mukalmua have appealed to the state government and concerned departments to take urgent steps to repair the road and restore safe connectivity for commuters and transporters alike.