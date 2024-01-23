You Are Being Told That You Should Not Have Your Imagination: Rahul To USTM Students

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today told a huge gathering of students OUTSIDE USTM CAMPUS (ASSAM MEGHALAYA BORDER) that they were being told not to have their own imagination but to blindly obey the RSS and the country’s leadership.
Addressing a spontaneous and massive gathering of students outside the USTM University campus here today from atop his bus, Gandhi said, he was supposed to address the students in the university.
But, he told the students, the CM office Assam called university authorities that he (Gandhi) must not be allowed to address university students. He said it was not important whether “Rahul Gandhi comes or doesn’t come, but what is important is that you are allowed to listen to anybody that you want to listen to”.
He said, this was not taking place only in Assam. This is taking place in every single university, college and school in India, he said, while adding, “you are being told that you must blindly obey the RSS and the leadership of this country. You are being told that you should not have your own imagination”.
Gandhi was supposed to hold an interaction with several hundred students at USTM university, Assam-Meghalaya border, however, after the Union Home Minister’s alleged intervention his invitation was revoked.
In keeping with the spirit of the Yatra a spontaneous interaction with a hundred students at a hotel nearby was held, where Gandhi discussed a variety of issues including the suppression of voices and individual freedoms by the current government.
After that conversation, he headed on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra bus past the intended location - USTM - where a huge group of students had gathered on the road to meet him.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official 'X' platform and trolled the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying, "What a man he is- The programme was in Meghalaya, but, he is abusing Assam."