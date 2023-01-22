Prez Murmu to Confer Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to Children

The President of India Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 11 exceptional children on Monday in Delhi.

The awards will be conferred in an award ceremony which will be held at Vigyan Bhawan.

As per the press release from Ministry of Women and Child Development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the awardees on January 24.

Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani will congratulate the children for their exemplary performances in their respective categories in the presence of Minister of State Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai on January 24.

It may be mentioned that the Government of India confers the PMRBP award to children for their exceptional achievements.