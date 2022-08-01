Youth from Duliajan Missing in Guwahati

A youth hailing from Duliajan in Assam’s Dibrugarh district has reportedly gone missing in Guwahati.

The missing youth has been identified as Porag Gogoi.

According to reports, Porag was working in a private organization in Guwahati.

The family members have lodged a complaint at the police station in regard to the incident. The family members have also appealed people to contact on mobile number 9957284985, in case anyone gets any trace of the boy.

Meanwhile, the police are also conducting search operations for the same.