Guwahati: 76 Kg Ganja Seized In Two Separate Incidents

Continuing its fight against drugs, Assam police seized massive consignments of illegal ganja during two different operations in and around Guwahati.

On Sunday night, a huge quantity of ganja was seized from a hotel located in city’s Paltanbazar area.

Five persons were arrested in connection to the seizure, including a woman.

According to police, a raid was conducted based on secret information at Sumiya Hotel, during which, ganja weighing 36 kg was seized from two different rooms.

The arrested persons have been identified as Munir Hussain, Saiful Basa, Sahida Khatun, Anowar Hussain, and Rakesh Devnath, all residents of Sonamura district in Tripura.

Following the seizure, a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused persons.

Investigation is on to unearth further linkages.

In another incident, two persons were held with 40 kg of ganja in Jorabat which falls under both Kamrup (M) and Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi districts.

The identities of the arrestees are yet to be ascertained.

Sources said the duo was transporting the ganja to Guwahati when it was intercepted by police in Jorabat based on specific information.