Youth From Pathsala Goes Missing, Family Suspects Joining ULFA-(I)

A youth from Assam’s Pathsala is feared to have joined the Paresh Baruah-led insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), his family members claimed.

The youth, identified as Bivarkar Kalita, had gone missing since April 9. His parents suspect that he might have joined the banned outfit and also appealed the outfit to free him as they are not keeping well.

According to reports, Kalita has a sports background and also participated in various state and national level competitions. He is skilled in Mixed Martial Arts and played cricket.

On April 9, Kalita along with his friend went to Tinsukia and got untraceable after that. His family members said that his phone was also switched off.

Meanwhile, Bajali SP Dharmendra Kumar Das said that an investigation is underway. He however clarified it is still not certain that the youth has joined ULFA.

