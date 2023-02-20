Youth’s Body Found in House Backyard in Guwahati

Dead body of a 20-year-old man has been found in the backyard of his house in Bhawanipur in Guwahati's Noonmati.

The dead body has been identified as Gautam Gohain. He was a resident of Bhawanipur.

According to sources, the body of the man has been suspected to be dumped in the backyard of his own house after murder.

The youth had been missing since Friday after which his family filed a missing case on his name at the Noonmati Police Station.

The Police started the investigation. On tracking his mobile location it came to fore that the youth's mobile phone was last active at Chandrapur.

More details are awaited.

Cases of death are increasing in the state these days. Recently, a 49 year old man was found unconscious at coach no S5 of Guwahati-Naharlagun Donyi Polo Express in Assam’s Biswanath district on Sunday, said the police.

The person has been identified as Khagen Hazarika.

The police earlier was informed by a source that an unconscious man was travelling in Guwahati-Naharlagun Donyi Polo Express and accordingly, they headed towards the Biswanath railway station.

“The man was immediately shifted to Biswanath Chariali civil hospital with the help of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at around 5.30 am,” said a police official.

Unfortunately the person was pronounced dead by the doctors at the Biswanath Chariali civil hospital.

During the investigation, the police recovered several documents from the deceased's possession confirming that the deceased was a resident of Hathibandhiya village at Magoni in Gohpur.

“We have informed the district magistrate about the incident and accordingly as per procedure the body will be sent for post-mortem to determine the precise reason for his demise,” added the police official.