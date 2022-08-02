Men’s Table Tennis Team Wins India’s 5th Gold at CWG 2022

India adds fifth gold to its tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham as the men's table tennis team clinched the gold medal after beating Singapore 3-1.

The doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai won their match to give India the lead, before Clarence Chew defeated the experienced Sharath Kamal to make it 1-1. But then Sathiyan and Harmeet won their singles matches to win gold for India.

The Indian pair defeated their Singapore rivals 13-11, 11-7, 11-5 in the third game to give India an early lead with overall match score of 1-0.