Zubair Anam Elected as New President Of Assam Youth Congress

Youth leader Zubair Anam Mazumdar has been elected as the new President of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress.

With over 62,000 votes, Zubair won the youth Congress elections, followed by Paritosh Roy with 54,113 votes and David Phukan with 18,696 votes.

Until now, Zubair was holding the post of State General Secretary of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress.

Born in Silchar, Zubair was brought up in Guwahati and did his schooling till matriculation from Don Bosco School. After completing his Intermediate from R.J. College, Zubair did his Bachelor’s in Architecture from Guwahati College of Architecture.

Zubain Anam is a prominent youth leader and is quite vocal on political activities. He quickly moved up the ranks from being a member of National Students Union of India (NSUI), to General Secretary, to Vice President, to State General Secretary, and now the President of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress.

He also played a major role in protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act during 2019-20.