Zubeen Case: NK Production Owner Debo Borkotoky Gives Statement to SIT

Debo Borkotoky, owner of NK Production House, recently provided a statement to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of singer Zubeen.

Borkotoky, who had been in contact with Zubeen for several years, shared detailed information regarding the singer’s song royalties and copyright matters.

According to the sources. he fully cooperated with the SIT, providing all the information requested.

Notably, Borkotoky had met Zubeen just two days before the singer traveled to Singapore.

During his statement, he also raised concerns about Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth, citing the negligence on his part. Borkotoky questioned why Siddharth had taken Zubeen for a swim in the sea despite knowing that he was unwell.

The SIT continues to collect statements from individuals close to Zubeen as part of its ongoing investigation.

