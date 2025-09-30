Zubeen Death; Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha Demand Independent Judicial Probe

Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha has urged the citizens and political groups across the state to demand the formation of an independent judicial commission to investigate the murder of Zubeen Garg.

The federation emphasised that a fair investigation cannot be expected from agencies like the CID, CBI, or SIT, as individuals closely linked to the government are allegedly involved.

Mahasangha President Shantanu Das Borhajowal, Executive President Matiur Rahman, and General Secretary Purnananda Rabha requested the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Ashutosh Kumar, to constitute a three-member judicial commission.

The commission that was proposed should be led by a retired judge along with two sitting judges, and should complete its investigation within 15–20 days, submitting its report to the government.

The federation warned that prolonging hearings in the High Court could strategically allow the perpetrators to evade justice.

According to the statement, “Only an independent judicial commission can uncover the truth behind Zubeen Garg’s murder”.

They further noted that even with such a commission, justice might only be partially achievable, estimating a 90% chance of success due to the involvement of individuals with strong government ties.

The Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha reiterated that citizens and national organisations must collectively press the High Court to act swiftly, or risk widespread public frustration.



