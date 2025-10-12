Zubeen Death Case: Arun Garg Appears Before CID, Demands Swift Justice

Arun Garg, like a brother and a long-time associate of Zubeen Garg, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam CID today in connection with the ongoing probe into the death of Zubeen.

Arun was among the four individuals who lit Zubeen’s funeral pyre in Sonapur.

CID sources declined to reveal details of Arun’s interrogation.

Speaking to reporters after his appearance, Arun urged authorities to expedite the investigation, stating, “We want justice for Dada.There has already been too much delay.” He said.

He had been close to the Garg family for years and had even adopted the name “Arun Garg” out of affection.

When asked about allegations of financial irregularities involving other associates of the late singer, Arun maintained he was unaware of such matters. “I mainly work with Bou, Garima Garg. The only thing I know is that justice is needed. Why is it taking so long?” he questioned.

Arun also criticized the absence of certain individuals of Assamese origin residing in Singapore who have reportedly ignored CID summons.

“Those who are in Singapore should be brought here. They should be dragged here if necessary. I don’t understand why they are not appearing,” he futher stated .

