Zubeen Garg Case: Accused Siddharth Sharma Faces Probe Over Rs 1.1 Crore Fund Misuse

The investigation into the murder of singer Zubeen Garg has revealed alarming financial irregularities involving one of the prime accused, Siddharth Sharma. During proceedings at the Satra Sessions Court, the investigating police submitted details of alleged embezzlement and misuse of funds by Siddharth.

According to the police report, Siddharth invested Rs 1.1 crore in Mahavir Aqua, a packaged drinking water company jointly owned by him and Chetan Dhirachariya, the other partner. During interrogation, Siddharth reportedly admitted that the investment was made using money embezzled from Zubeen Garg’s income.

Zubeen Garg’s accountant, Ritu Payeng Garg, also provided key statements under Section 183 of the BNS Act, corroborating the misappropriation claims. Investigators noted that Siddharth had, at different times, received cash from Garg’s earnings, which were never deposited into the singer’s account.

These revelations were submitted under Case No. 1/2026, which pertains to the illegal transfer and management of funds by Siddharth Sharma. The report contains several objectionable and significant details that have raised concerns in court.

During today’s hearing, the court issued show-cause notices to Siddharth Sharma and Chetan Dhirachariya, and directed both parties to submit an affidavit explaining why the assets of Mahavir Aqua should not be seized. Both parties are required to file the affidavits within the first week of January 2026.

The case continues to draw attention as the investigation expands into financial misconduct linked to Zubeen Garg’s estate.

