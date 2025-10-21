Zubeen Garg Case: Assam SIT Concludes Pivotal Meeting with Singapore Police

In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the death of Zubeen Garg, the two-member Assam Police team concluded the meeting with officials from the Singapore Police today.

The team, led by SIT chief Munna Prasad Gupta and accompanied by police officer Arun Goel were in a meeting with Singapore police for nearly three hours to review the progress of the investigation and gather essential information.

Following the meeting, it was decided that the Singapore Police will submit a detailed report to the coroner within the next three months.

In addition, the authorities will provide the AssamSIT with the information they had requested to aid the ongoing probe.

Earlier, the Assam Police team went to Singapore on 20 october to meet sinagpore officials and gather insights and updates that could solve the ongoing inquiry.

The SIT has been under scrutiny from both Zubeen Garg’s family and the public, with questions raised over the impartiality and progress of the investigation.

This meeting with Singapore authorities is expected to address some of these concerns and provide clarity on the case.

Also Read: Two-Member SIT Team to Leave for Singapore Today in Zubeen Garg Death Investigation