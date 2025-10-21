Zubeen Garg Case: Assam SIT to Hold Talks with Singapore Police Today

Today, a two-member Assam Police investigative team is scheduled to meet officials from the Singapore Police as part of the ongoing probe into Zubeen Garg’s death. The team, led by SIT chief Munna Prasad Gupta and including police officer Arun Goel, will review the progress of the investigation and gather insights from the Singapore authorities.

The discussions are expected to cover crucial aspects of the investigation, including possible information regarding the hotel where Zubeen Garg was staying at the time of his death. The teams will also deliberate on coordination strategies between Assam and Singapore police for the smooth continuation of the probe.

Additionally, the SIT team will record statements from expatriate Assamese Wajed Ahmed. Notably, while several Assamese nationals who were present during the incident had already given their statements in Assam, Ahmed had not yet traveled to India to provide his testimony.