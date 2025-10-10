Zubeen Garg Case: CM Confirms Charge Sheet Will Be Filed Within 3 Month

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday stated that the charge sheet in the Zubeen Garg death case is expected to be filed within the prescribed three-month period.

Speaking on the ongoing investigation, the CM said that all the accused have been arrested so far and that the probe is progressing in the right direction.

He further emphasised that no one will be spared in this case, and all the accused will be produced before the court. “Typically, three months are allowed for filing a charge sheet. We will not require more time than this,” the CM said.

“Our aim is to ensure a thorough investigation and submit a case to the court that guarantees true justice,” Himanta Biswa Sarma added.

He acknowledged some challenges due to the involvement of personnel in Singapore, but assured that arrangements are being made to bring them here.

On international cooperation, Sarma noted that while Assam Police cannot travel to Singapore, the Singapore authorities have assured their assistance. “We will meet the Singapore ambassador in Delhi in October. Based on the strong bilateral relations, we are confident of receiving support from the Singapore Police. They have already shared the forensic report with us,” he stated.

The CM reiterated that the Assam government is taking the Zubeen Garg case very seriously and will ensure justice is served.

