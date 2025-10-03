Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Petition Analyzed by Advocate Angshuman Bora

Advocate Angshuman Bora provided an analysis of Shyamkanu Mahanta’s petition filed in relation to the ongoing SIT investigation. He explained the key prayers in the petition and their legal implications.

According to Bora, Shyamkanu approached the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution, which allows an individual to directly seek relief if their fundamental rights are allegedly violated.

He clarified that any violation of fundamental rights can be taken up directly before the High Court or the Supreme Court.

The petition reportedly contains nine key prayers.

Alleging partiality in the SIT investigation against him.

Requesting that no coercive or court action be taken against him.

Demanding safety and protection for himself and his family.

Requesting the desealing of his house and bank accounts.

He also seeks the transfer of the investigation to a centralised agency like NIA or CBI.

5–9. Other requests related to ensuring a fair trial and safeguarding his legal rights.

Bora noted that the petition has not yet been filed in any court, and no case number has been registered against Shyamkanu. This petition includes 150 pages.

He emphasised that the petition does not include appeals related to other matters, such as alleged financial irregularities.

Also Read: Shyamkanu Mahanta Filed Legal Petition Abroad While Assam Was Mourning