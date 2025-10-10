Zubeen Garg Case: Government Considers Out-of-State Custody for Detainees

The Assam government is taking special security measures for high-risk detainees, including Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta, amid fears that keeping them in state prisons could pose security challenges.

Authorities are in contact with out-of-state prison officials to explore the possibility of housing these individuals in facilities outside of Assam.

Similarly, other accused in the Zubeen Garg case may also be sent to correctional facilities outside the state to ensure smooth administration and safety.

At the same time, the Guwahati Central Jail has been equipped with special cells for high-profile prisoners. These cells feature CCTV surveillance as well as toilets and washing facilities to maintain hygiene and security.

However, the final decision on whether the detainees will remain in Assam or be sent to out-of-state facilities is yet to be taken. The Assam police are already making preparations for judicial custody to ensure proper handling and adherence to legal procedures.

Also Read: BREAKING: DSP Sandipan Garg Arrested in Zubeen Garg Case