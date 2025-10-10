Zubeen Garg Case Update: SIT Set to Receive Key Forensic Report Today

The investigation into the mysterious death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg continues to gather momentum as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is set to receive the singer’s viscera report today. The forensic findings, conducted at the Central Forensic Laboratory in Delhi, are expected to shed crucial light on the circumstances surrounding his death.
In a significant development, the SIT has also issued summonses to 10 expatriate Assamese citizens based in Singapore. Additionally, the SIT has summoned Sushmita Goswami, who was reportedly present on the yacht during events linked to the case.
Investigators have been conducting daily interrogations of Zubeen Garg’s close associates. Today, several collaborators are expected to appear at the CID office for questioning in connection with the ongoing probe.
Preliminary reports indicate that the viscera analysis may provide critical details regarding allegations that Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma allegedly provided Zubeen Garg with poisoned alcohol prior to his death. The results are anticipated to clarify whether there was any foul play involved.