Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Centre Senctions Invocation Of Section 208 of BNSS

CM SRMA wrote that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has granted the required sanction under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to proceed against the accused linked to Zubeen’s death in Singapore.

Section 208 of BNSS, in simple language, says: If a crime is committed outside India, the case can be taken up by the court only after the Central Government gives prior sanction.

This sanction is therefore a crucial legal step, allowing us to file a charge sheet and move forward firmly and lawfully for the trial of the case.

Sarma further wrote, "We remain fully committed to file the chargesheet against the accused persons within 10th of December 25 ."