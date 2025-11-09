Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Custody of Seven Accused Ends Today

The judicial custody of all seven accused in connection with the death of late Zubeen Garg ends today.

Among those in custody are Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma.

All seven accused are currently lodged in the Baksa and Haflong jails. The court proceedings are scheduled to take place this evening through video conferencing, instead of producing the accused in person before the court.

Earlier, the court had remanded Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandeepan Garg, and Zubeen’s two personal security officers—Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya—along with Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta, to 14 days of judicial custody.

Following this, Mahanta, Sharma, Sandeepan Garg, and the two security officers were transferred from Guwahati to Baksa Jail, while Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta were lodged in Haflong Jail.

Also Read: Shekharjyoti Goswami, Amritprabha Mahanta To be Lodged at Haflong Jail