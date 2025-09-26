"I Have Nothing to Hide": Siddharth Sharma Breaks Silence For The First Time

Siddharth Sharma, manager of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, has broken his silence for the first time on social media regarding the ongoing investigation into the singer’s death.

In an open letter, Sharma stated, “Silence can be misunderstood. Some people believe that if I do not speak or return immediately, it must mean I have done something wrong. That is why I am writing this letter. I want to tell everyone that I have nothing to hide. I am not running away. As soon as there is an assurance of my safety and a fair opportunity to present the facts, I will come to Guwahati and place my side before the SIT and before the people."

His Facebook post stated, "Assam has always been, and will always remain, my home. The people who gave me love, respect, and livelihood are now hurt, and I share their pain.” He explained that his silence was being misinterpreted, leading some to believe he had done something wrong.

He added that, following the incident, media speculation and false accusations quickly surfaced, resulting in death threats and abuse directed at him. “Friends and family urged me not to come to Guwahati, and I had to stay back in Delhi.”

Addressing rumours regarding finances and business dealings, Siddharth clarified that Zubeen Garg Music LLP, the only joint business venture between them, was a transparent entity. “Every rupee goes into the company account, and no one has ever withdrawn a single penny. Zubeen owned 60% of the LLP, and it will be my privilege to ensure that the remaining balance is transferred to his family.”

He further clarified that royalties from Zubeen’s work as a composer and lyricist are legally transferred to his account and, following his demise, will pass to his wife. Siddharth condemned those who were allegedly exploiting Zubeen for personal gain while spreading falsehoods against him.

Siddharth welcomed the Assam government’s formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and assured full cooperation. However, hecited safety concerns as a reason for not returning to Guwahati immediately.“Crowds have gathered outside my home, police vehicles have been attacked, and I have received thousands of death threats.”

He concluded with a plea to the public, “Please let the investigation take its course without fear or prejudice. Do not fall for rumours or incitement on social media. We owe it to Zubeen’s memory to seek the truth calmly and with dignity.”