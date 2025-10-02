Zubeen Garg Death: Singapore Police Shares Autopsy Report with Indian High Commission

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has shared the autopsy report of Indian singer Zubeen Garg with the Indian High Commission, confirming that no foul play was involved in his death.

Zubeen, 52, passed away on September 19 after swimming off St John’s Island, contrary to initial reports by some Indian outlets suggesting a scuba diving mishap. He was aboard a yacht with over a dozen companions when he first jumped into the sea wearing a life vest, later removing it before entering the water again. Moments later, he was pulled out unconscious and rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead the same day.

According to The Straits Times, SPF ruled out any suspicion of murder or criminal violence and confirmed drowning as the cause of death. The death certificate issued in Singapore also listed drowning as the reason.

Garg had travelled to Singapore to perform at the North-East Festival, a cultural event showcasing India’s northeastern states, and was scheduled to perform on September 20.

On the other hand, the Assam government has ordered a second post-mortem and constituted a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death. Notices have been issued to several associates, including festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, both of whom were later detained for questioning in Guwahati.

The tragedy has stirred grief and protests in Assam, where Garg was a celebrated cultural icon. Singapore authorities have urged the public to refrain from circulating videos or images related to the incident, emphasising the need for respect and sensitivity.

Legal experts quoted by The Straits Times noted that while SPF has ruled out foul play, a coroner’s inquiry may still be conducted to determine the full sequence of events leading to Garg’s drowning.

Ms Ng Kai Ling, associate director at LIMN Law Corporation, said: “There is no statutory definition for the term ‘foul play’, but SPF’s initial statement could be understood to mean that they do not suspect that Garg was murdered or died as a result of some criminal violence.”

She added: “A coroner’s inquiry could ascertain the identity of the deceased and how, when and where the death took place. In the case of Zubeen Garg, a coroner’s inquiry could possibly shed light on the sequence of events leading up to his drowning.”