“Zubeen Garg is Assam, and Assam is Us”: Palmee Borthakur

The legal battle of Zubeen Garg continued today, with the third hearing in court. The case is officially titled “State of Assam vs accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, Sekhar Jyoti Goswami, Amrit Prabha Mahanta…”.

Advertisment

In a heartfelt social media post, Palmee Borthakur, Zubeen Garg’s sister, voiced deep concern over the pace of justice.

She highlighted that the accused have already secured strong legal representation: Amrit Prabha Mahanta has filed a bail application, Siddhartha Sharma has engaged a Supreme Court lawyer, and Shyamkanu Mahanta has brought a lawyer from Kolkata. Meanwhile, the singer’s side is still strengthening its legal team.

“After today’s hearing, it is clear that the main accused are preparing aggressively to fight the case, while our side is yet to be fully ready,” Palmee wrote.

She warned that if justice is delayed, these individuals, identified by the SIT and publicly acknowledged by the Chief Minister, could be free to roam, posing a threat not just to Zubeen Garg but to ordinary Assamese citizens.

Palmee added: “It will not just be Zubeen Garg who loses in court… Assam and its people will suffer. This is because it is ‘State of Assam vs accused…’, not ‘Zubeen Garg vs…’. Zubeen Garg is Assam, and Assam is us.”

Also Read: “Being Calm Is Not Weakness”, Says Palmee Borthakur