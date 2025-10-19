Zubeen Garg Memorial Botanical Garden inaugurated in Gohpur

A "Zubeen Garg Memorial Botanical Garden" has been inaugurated on nearly 10,000 bighas of land on the banks of the Buroi River in Gohpur, in memory of the Zubeen Garg.

As a tribute to the beloved artist who lives in the heart of Assam, the initiative has been undertaken by nature lover and environmental activist Bakul Gogoi, popularly known as the “Tree Man,” under the banner of Aamar Bonani, with the support of the people of Gamiri.

In memory of Zubeen Garg, around 20 Nahor trees (Mesua ferrea) measuring between 15 to 25 feet in height, were planted today with the support of local residents and Zubeen's admirers.

Zubeen Garg was himself supposed to inaugurate this botanical project.

Since 2017, the tree now named as " Zubeen Tree" had been nurtured and preserved with great care by Bakul Gogoi.

The botanical garden currently houses around 300 different species of plants.

Bakul Gogoi, the Tree Man and coordinator of Aamar Bonani, has appealed to people across Assam and Zubeen’s admirers to come forward and plant more trees in the memorial garden as a tribute to Zubeen.

