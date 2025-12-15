Zubeen Murder Case to Move Towards Sessions Trial After Virtual Hearing

The court has approved virtual proceedings in the Zubeen Murder case, accepting the Assam Government’s stand and directing that all seven accused be produced before the court through video conferencing on Tuesday.

Government advocate Pradip Konwar stated that the accused will be produced virtually before the court, but no special submissions or opinions will be recorded during the hearing. The judge will primarily review the health-related aspects of the accused.

Copies of the charge sheet will be provided to the accused through the police, and the document will also be transmitted digitally via pen drive following their virtual appearance. The court will decide the next date of hearing during tomorrow’s proceedings.

The District Legal Services Authority has already appointed advocates on behalf of the accused. However, it remains unclear whether these appointed lawyers will participate in the virtual hearing. Meanwhile, families of the accused are attempting to engage private legal counsel independently.

Earlier, the court had observed that if physical hearings at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court were not feasible, the matter should proceed via video conference. Acting on this direction, the court instructed that all individuals involved in the case be produced virtually.

After completion of the next hearing, the case is expected to be committed to the Sessions Court under Section 232 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Subsequently, under Section 251 of BNSS, the Sessions Court will fix a date for consideration of charges.

Also Read: Zubeen Murder Case: Court Sanctions VC Hearing of Seven Accused